Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,910,000 after buying an additional 135,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.81. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

