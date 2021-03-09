Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,444 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. 847,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,577,615. The company has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

