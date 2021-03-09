Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after buying an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3,545.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

WM stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.59. 15,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,306. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

