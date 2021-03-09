Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $496.47. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,988. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

