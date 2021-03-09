Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $17.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.50. 391,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

