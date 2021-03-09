Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $17.91 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 490,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,118,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 34.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 20.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Paychex by 74.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 57.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.96. 12,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,025. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.