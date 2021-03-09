Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $18.39 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,042 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.39. 14,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

