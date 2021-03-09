Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

