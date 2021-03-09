Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $38.87 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.12. 51,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

