Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $41.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 98,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.66. 183,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,314,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

