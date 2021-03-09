Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $85.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,096.94. 16,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.