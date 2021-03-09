Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 27,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

