Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,533,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

SPGI stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.42. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

