Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,752 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.10. 765,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,649,805. The company has a market capitalization of $320.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

