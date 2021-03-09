Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

