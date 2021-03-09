Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 18,553 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.