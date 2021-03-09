Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 29,557 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,180 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.