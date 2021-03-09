Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 38,446 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.26. 17,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,240. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

