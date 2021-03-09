Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 49,451 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

