Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 51,018 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

