Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 57,755 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,755 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $252.46. 14,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

