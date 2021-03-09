Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 79,207 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.13. 28,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.