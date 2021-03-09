Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 329.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $91,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 320,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,995,352. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

