Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

CRM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,580. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

