Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $347.11. 13,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

