Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 11,013 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 453,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

