Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,179 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

