Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 155,630 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,630 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 171,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

