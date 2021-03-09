Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 190,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190,700 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.20. 163,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $614.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

