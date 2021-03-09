Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 4,334 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

NYSE AON opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $207.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

