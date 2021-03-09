Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 43,484 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,484 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,897. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

