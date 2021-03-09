Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 658 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

