Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,567 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

