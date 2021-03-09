Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

