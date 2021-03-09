Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSNKY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

