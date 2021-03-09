Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DSNKY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.
About Daiichi Sankyo
See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.