Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,070 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 807.14 ($10.55).

Shares of LON:DMGT traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 894 ($11.68). 133,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 823.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.63.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.81), for a total value of £4,506,000 ($5,887,117.85). Also, insider Tim Collier sold 196,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,476,555 ($1,929,128.56).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

