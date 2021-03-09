Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Outperform

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

