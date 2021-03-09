Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Buy”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.11. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

