Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

