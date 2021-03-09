Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $392.00

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 384.25 ($5.02), with a volume of 3733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.69).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

