Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.25. 10,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

