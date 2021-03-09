Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.56. 30,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

