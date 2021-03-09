Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 9.2% Higher

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.64. 705,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 690,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $851.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,673,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

