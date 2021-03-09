Daniel S. Kelly Sells 1,500 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 642,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,059. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.