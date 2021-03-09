DAO Maker Market Cap Hits $66.22 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00007400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00503528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00466757 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

