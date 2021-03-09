DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.10 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $114,065.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.63 or 0.99843414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00036615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00088210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

