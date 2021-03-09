Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.61 and last traded at $87.98. Approximately 4,078,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,945,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.
DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.90.
About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
