Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.61 and last traded at $87.98. Approximately 4,078,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,945,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,625,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 321,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

