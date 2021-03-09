Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.73% of Darling Ingredients worth $255,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

