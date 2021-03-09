Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,325. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 690.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.