Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $87.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

